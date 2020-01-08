Wolfe Research Lowers Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) to Market Perform

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WMB. ValuEngine upgraded Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.85.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.82. 120,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,981,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.43. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The company has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.26.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 277.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

