ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays set a $79.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.36.

ONEOK stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.47. 309,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $77.21. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.23.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at $737,396.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman purchased 6,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 237.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,683,000 after purchasing an additional 817,877 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 313.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 981,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,318,000 after purchasing an additional 743,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter valued at $51,047,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,629,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,208,599,000 after purchasing an additional 739,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter valued at $44,621,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

