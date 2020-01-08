World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Receives Buy Rating from Loop Capital

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. FBN Securities raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $97.00 price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $66.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.77. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12-month low of $52.69 and a 12-month high of $100.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $186.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWE. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $145,858,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 5,475.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 966,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,770,000 after buying an additional 948,879 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.9% during the third quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,807,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,192,000 after purchasing an additional 638,652 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 190.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 765,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after purchasing an additional 501,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, black and white Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 126.4% during the third quarter. black and white Capital LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,690,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

