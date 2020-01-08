Wrapped Bitcoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $361,859.00 (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be bought for about $8,113.65 or 0.99923158 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $4.80 million and approximately $361,859.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00050008 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00078636 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000979 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00053811 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001586 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000310 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 591 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

