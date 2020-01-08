Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.94.

Several research analysts recently commented on WYNN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup set a $141.00 target price on Wynn Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Union Gaming Research cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $141.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.33. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $102.03 and a one year high of $151.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.08.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.73). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total transaction of $449,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,964,152.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.47, for a total value of $3,061,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,858,394.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,515,688. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 476 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

