Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Union Gaming Research lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.41.

Shares of WYNN opened at $141.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.84 and a 200 day moving average of $121.33. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $102.03 and a fifty-two week high of $151.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total transaction of $449,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,964,152.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.47, for a total value of $3,061,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,858,394.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,515,688 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 128.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 476 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

