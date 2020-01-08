X-CASH Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6,510.00 (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, X-CASH has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $6,510.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000044 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00065032 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 50,406,321,380 coins. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.