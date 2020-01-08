XDNA Reaches One Day Volume of $314.00 (XDNA)

XDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. In the last week, XDNA has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar. XDNA has a total market cap of $95,357.00 and approximately $314.00 worth of XDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XDNA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

3DCoin (3DC) traded up 221.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XDNA Profile

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. XDNA’s total supply is 4,672,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,641,757 coins. XDNA’s official website is xdna.io. The Reddit community for XDNA is /r/XDNA_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XDNA

XDNA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XDNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

