XEL (XEL) Market Cap Hits $359,358.00

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last seven days, XEL has traded down 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. One XEL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. XEL has a total market capitalization of $359,358.00 and $616.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011767 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000519 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000986 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 52.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XEL Coin Profile

XEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin. XEL’s official website is xel.org. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XEL

XEL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

