XP (XP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for XP (NYSE: XP):

1/6/2020 – XP is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2020 – XP is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2020 – XP is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2020 – XP is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of XP stock opened at $36.59 on Wednesday. XP Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $40.50.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for XP Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.