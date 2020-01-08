Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,717 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.24% of Xylem worth $33,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Xylem by 27.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Xylem by 10.3% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 29,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Xylem by 86.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 102,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after acquiring an additional 47,549 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Xylem by 1,224.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 18.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

XYL traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,941. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Xylem Inc has a one year low of $65.55 and a one year high of $85.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.57.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $225,797.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,693.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $323,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,158.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,940 shares of company stock valued at $924,628 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.