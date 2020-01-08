YEE Market Capitalization Achieves $1.19 Million (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last week, YEE has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. YEE has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $54,601.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YEE token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, OKEx, FCoin and DEx.top.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

YEE Profile

YEE (YEE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinTiger, FCoin, ABCC, Huobi, DigiFinex and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

