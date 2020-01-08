YOU COIN (YOU) Market Cap Tops $17.35 Million

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $17.35 million and approximately $12.77 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOU COIN token can now be bought for about $0.0393 or 0.00000493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YOU COIN has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012531 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00181617 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.19 or 0.01445300 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000601 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00026785 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00118074 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 441,537,427 tokens. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2.

YOU COIN Token Trading

YOU COIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

