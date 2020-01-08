YOYOW (YOYOW) Market Cap Reaches $2.98 Million

YOYOW (CURRENCY:YOYOW) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 8th. One YOYOW token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges including Binance, OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC and Ethfinex. Over the last week, YOYOW has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. YOYOW has a total market cap of $2.98 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of YOYOW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About YOYOW

YOYOW launched on March 21st, 2017. YOYOW’s total supply is 300,000,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,993,502 tokens. YOYOW’s official Twitter account is @InfoYoyow. The official website for YOYOW is yoyow.org.

Buying and Selling YOYOW

YOYOW can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Ethfinex, HitBTC, LBank, Binance, OTCBTC and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOYOW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOYOW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOYOW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

