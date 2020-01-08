Yu Group (LON:YU) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Yu Group (LON:YU)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Yu Group stock traded up GBX 25 ($0.33) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 120 ($1.58). 368,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Yu Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 51.25 ($0.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 270 ($3.55). The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 86.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 115.36.

About Yu Group

Yü Group PLC, through its subsidiary, Kensington Power Limited, supplies energy to small and medium-sized enterprises, and larger corporates in the United Kingdom. It supplies Gas and electricity; and provides ancillary services. The company was formerly known as Yoda Newco 1 Limited and changed its name to Yü Group PLC in February 2016.

