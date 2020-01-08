Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

YUM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cfra cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.13.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $101.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.44. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $88.52 and a 12-month high of $119.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $150,016.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,607.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,634 shares of company stock valued at $483,139. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 4,636.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 75.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.