Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Getting Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) have trended positive on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Yum! Brands earned a coverage optimism score of 2.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the restaurant operator an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NYSE:YUM traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.56. The stock had a trading volume of 71,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.77. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $88.52 and a 52 week high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.94.

In other Yum! Brands news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $179,464.71. Following the transaction, the president now owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,540.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $150,016.23. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,268,607.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,634 shares of company stock worth $483,139. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

