Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cadence Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.43. Cadence Bancorp reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cadence Bancorp.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $194.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.73 million. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

NYSE CADE traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.84. Cadence Bancorp has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $23.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.82%.

In related news, CEO Paul B. Murphy, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 508,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,121.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Samuel M. Tortorici purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $101,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,324.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 37,387 shares of company stock valued at $606,140 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,282,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,649,000 after buying an additional 328,146 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 6.8% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,777,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,257,000 after buying an additional 239,958 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,395,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,631,000 after buying an additional 48,385 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after buying an additional 131,997 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 35.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,055,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,765,000 after buying an additional 533,558 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

