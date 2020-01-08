Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) to announce sales of $9.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Livexlive Media’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.90 million and the lowest is $9.70 million. Livexlive Media posted sales of $8.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Livexlive Media will report full-year sales of $39.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.80 million to $39.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $53.08 million, with estimates ranging from $52.00 million to $54.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Livexlive Media.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Livexlive Media had a negative net margin of 101.81% and a negative return on equity of 501.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LIVX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Livexlive Media in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Livexlive Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on Livexlive Media in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Livexlive Media in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Livexlive Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Livexlive Media by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Livexlive Media in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Livexlive Media by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 302,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Livexlive Media by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 414,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 98,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVX opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.39. Livexlive Media has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $7.23.

About Livexlive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

