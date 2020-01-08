Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to Announce $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Old National Bancorp posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Old National Bancorp.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $209.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.79 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Stephens downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 55,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 89,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1,305.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 180,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 167,373 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 72,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 13,799 shares during the period. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONB stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,716. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.47. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.31%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old National Bancorp (ONB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.