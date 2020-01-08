Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SeaChange International’s earnings. SeaChange International posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 733.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaChange International will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.47 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SeaChange International.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEAC. ValuEngine lowered SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of SeaChange International stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.96. 625,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.76. SeaChange International has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.32 million, a P/E ratio of -10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEAC. Roumell Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SeaChange International by 64.4% during the second quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 630,446 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SeaChange International during the third quarter worth $192,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SeaChange International during the third quarter worth $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SeaChange International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,501,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 17,464 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SeaChange International by 151.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 17,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

