Zacks: Analysts Expect Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) to post $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mantech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.61. Mantech International posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Mantech International will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mantech International.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Mantech International had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $579.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mantech International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mantech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Shares of MANT opened at $79.41 on Wednesday. Mantech International has a twelve month low of $51.46 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

In related news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 9,000 shares of Mantech International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $728,820.00. 33.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANT. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mantech International in the third quarter valued at $35,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Mantech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Mantech International by 4,472.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mantech International in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Mantech International in the second quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

