Zacks: Analysts Expect Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.41. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T..

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $80.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.50 million. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%.

PEI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.56.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEI. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 816.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 190.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 163,802 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 856,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,566,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 76.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 43.2% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEI traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,130,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,264. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.05 million, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.61. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $7.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

