Zacks: Analysts Expect TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for TETRA Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). TETRA Technologies also reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TETRA Technologies.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $245.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TTI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of TETRA Technologies from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 78.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,357,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,705 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,569,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 44.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,871,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 575,631 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 51.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,075,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 365,882 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 94.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 362,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TTI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,027. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67. TETRA Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.85 million, a P/E ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

