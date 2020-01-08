Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) to post earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.04). Apellis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.34) to ($4.14). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.58) to ($4.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.09).

APLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.58.

NASDAQ APLS traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.86. The stock had a trading volume of 115,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,200. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average of $27.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 0.68. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12.

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $139,100.00. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

