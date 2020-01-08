Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts predict that FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for FireEye’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.06. FireEye reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FireEye will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information security company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. FireEye had a negative net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $225.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on FEYE. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FireEye from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of FireEye in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. FireEye currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $105,914.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 405,101 shares in the company, valued at $6,858,359.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEYE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FireEye by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,190,940 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $269,407,000 after buying an additional 945,885 shares during the period. Crosslink Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in FireEye in the second quarter worth about $10,844,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in FireEye by 209.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,089,169 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $16,131,000 after buying an additional 737,369 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye in the second quarter worth about $8,676,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FireEye by 52.6% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,510,010 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $22,363,000 after buying an additional 520,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FEYE opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. FireEye has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $18.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.22 and a beta of 1.01.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

