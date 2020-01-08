Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) to Announce $0.34 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) to post earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for GAP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. GAP reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that GAP will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GAP.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. GAP had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPS. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 price target on shares of GAP and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of GAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GAP in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of GAP by 1.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,668 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of GAP by 1.8% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of GAP by 8.6% during the third quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd now owns 11,408 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of GAP by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,093 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GAP by 7.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAP stock opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. GAP has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $31.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.45%.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

