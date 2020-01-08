Zacks: Brokerages Expect FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to Post $0.62 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) will report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for FLIR Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.63. FLIR Systems also posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that FLIR Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FLIR Systems.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $471.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. FLIR Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLIR. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FLIR Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

FLIR Systems stock opened at $52.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.14. FLIR Systems has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $55.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 4,500 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $238,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anthony D. Buffum sold 2,785 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $148,746.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,137 shares in the company, valued at $755,057.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,585 shares of company stock worth $939,391 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,906,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $535,933,000 after purchasing an additional 66,304 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,631,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $296,172,000 after purchasing an additional 69,326 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,137,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,854,000 after buying an additional 45,743 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 3.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,099,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,426,000 after buying an additional 65,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,449,146 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,211,000 after buying an additional 9,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

