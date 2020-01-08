Zacks: Brokerages Set $4.25 Target Price for Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $4.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.04 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Lantronix an industry rank of 28 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Lantronix alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LTRX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Lantronix from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

In other news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 19,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total value of $65,556.54. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,926 shares of company stock valued at $82,208. Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTRX. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Lantronix by 80.0% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Lantronix during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lantronix by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Lantronix during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LTRX opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.86 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.42. Lantronix has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $4.24.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.74 million during the quarter. Lantronix had a positive return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lantronix will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lantronix (LTRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.