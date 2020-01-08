Zacks: Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) Given $3.50 Average Price Target by Analysts

Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $3.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Lincoln Educational Services an industry rank of 240 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms recently commented on LINC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.50 price target (down previously from $4.25) on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th.

In related news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll purchased 73,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $161,184.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 245,468 shares of company stock valued at $550,725. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 693,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 14,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $3.34.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $72.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.34 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

