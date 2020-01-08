Zacks: ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $1.53 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.02 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given ReneSola an industry rank of 70 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SOL. Zacks Investment Research lowered ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

NYSE:SOL opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.94 million, a PE ratio of 129.00 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ReneSola has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $2.11.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.96 million for the quarter. ReneSola had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ReneSola will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Barlow Todd bought 21,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $489,158.91. Also, major shareholder Shah Capital Management bought 35,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $49,878.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,791.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 87,510 shares of company stock worth $582,219 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ReneSola by 1.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 764,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ReneSola in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in ReneSola by 21.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 190,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 33,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

