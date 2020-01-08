Zacks: Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Shore Bancshares an industry rank of 158 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 14,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. 63.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHBI traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,162. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.10. Shore Bancshares has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The company has a market cap of $210.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shore Bancshares (SHBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.