Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.13.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $256.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.65. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $152.13 and a one year high of $260.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.09 and its 200-day moving average is $218.88.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total value of $198,903.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,533.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew K. Ludwick sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total value of $118,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at $475,205.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,960 shares of company stock worth $15,344,318 over the last 90 days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,273,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,785,000 after buying an additional 372,156 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 750,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,176,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 722,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,413,000 after buying an additional 325,532 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 491.7% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 687,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,378,000 after buying an additional 570,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 550,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,378,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

