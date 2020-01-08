Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,046 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies makes up about 0.8% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Zebra Technologies worth $42,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.2% during the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 4,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.63.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.23, for a total value of $7,146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,546,066.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bill Burns sold 7,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,720,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,960 shares of company stock valued at $15,344,318. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA stock traded down $5.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.10. 318,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,548. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $152.13 and a 52 week high of $260.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $253.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.65.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.