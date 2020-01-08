Zel (ZEL) Price Up 9.7% Over Last Week

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last week, Zel has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. Zel has a market cap of $2.91 million and $4.44 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000394 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00379951 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00078751 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00109868 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006460 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002722 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000111 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 88,705,400 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard. Zel’s official website is zel.cash. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.