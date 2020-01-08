ZelCash (ZEL) Price Hits $0.0370 on Exchanges

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. ZelCash has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZelCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, STEX and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, ZelCash has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00050418 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00038653 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00662567 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00209996 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004992 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00078491 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001696 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

ZelCash Coin Profile

ZelCash (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, STEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

