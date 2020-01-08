Zero Price Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. During the last seven days, Zero has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0711 or 0.00000854 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Zero has a total market capitalization of $551,960.00 and $1,701.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00382241 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00078359 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00107759 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000347 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 7,853,768 coins and its circulating supply is 7,763,969 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency.

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.