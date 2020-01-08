Zetacoin Market Cap Hits $225,259.00 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Zetacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, CoinEgg and Novaexchange. Zetacoin has a total market cap of $225,259.00 and $11,378.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,994.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $241.05 or 0.03016234 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00650073 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006097 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00019609 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000494 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Zetacoin Profile

Zetacoin (ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 170,885,117 coins. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinEgg, Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

