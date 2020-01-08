ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $51,728.00

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. ZeuxCoin has a total market capitalization of $744,720.00 and $51,728.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. One ZeuxCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Coinall.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00037839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $488.61 or 0.05845970 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00025701 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00035419 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00001154 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp. The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux. ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com.

ZeuxCoin Token Trading

ZeuxCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

