Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Hits $0.0047

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $46.58 million and approximately $7.52 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 5% against the dollar. One Zilliqa token can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinhub, Gate.io, Kucoin and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00176797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.89 or 0.01371848 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00026743 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00116340 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa was first traded on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,101,969,242 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,810,502,089 tokens. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, IDEX, Kyber Network, Binance, Ethfinex, Kucoin, Zebpay, Korbit, Bitbns, Coinone, AirSwap, BiteBTC, Gate.io, UEX, OTCBTC, Tokenomy, HitBTC, Huobi, Radar Relay, Upbit, Coinhub, DragonEX, FCoin, OOOBTC, Koinex, BitForex, BitMart, WazirX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX, DEx.top, Hotbit, GOPAX and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

