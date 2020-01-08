Zipper (ZIP) Price Tops $0.0001

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Zipper has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zipper token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, DigiFinex, IDCM and FCoin. Over the last week, Zipper has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00034038 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000737 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000229 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Zipper Token Profile

Zipper (ZIP) is a token. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. The official website for Zipper is zipper.io. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo.

Buying and Selling Zipper

Zipper can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, IDCM, OKEx and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zipper using one of the exchanges listed above.

