ZMINE (ZMN) Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. ZMINE has a total market cap of $203,118.00 and $49.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZMINE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and BX Thailand. Over the last seven days, ZMINE has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005665 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00043558 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00314661 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 498.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00072628 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012066 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000087 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008806 BTC.

About ZMINE

ZMINE (ZMN) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 235,621,013 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,576,254 tokens. The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial.

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

