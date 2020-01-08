Zoomba Achieves Market Cap of $1,974.00 (ZBA)

Zoomba (CURRENCY:ZBA) traded 50.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Zoomba has a market cap of $1,974.00 and $1.00 worth of Zoomba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zoomba coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Cryptohub, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Zoomba has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 63.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00210262 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006220 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000238 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001293 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000634 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Zoomba Coin Profile

Zoomba (ZBA) is a coin. Zoomba’s total supply is 24,703,253 coins and its circulating supply is 24,697,826 coins. Zoomba’s official Twitter account is @zoombacoin. Zoomba’s official website is zoombacoin.com.

Zoomba Coin Trading

Zoomba can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex, CryptoBridge and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoomba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zoomba should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zoomba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

