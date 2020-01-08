ZrCoin (ZRC) Achieves Market Cap of $6.92 Million

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last week, ZrCoin has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. One ZrCoin token can now be bought for about $1.51 or 0.00018432 BTC on popular exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC and Tidex. ZrCoin has a market cap of $6.92 million and approximately $32,271.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZrCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00178073 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.68 or 0.01406383 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00026990 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00118179 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin’s launch date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,578,602 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io.

ZrCoin Token Trading

ZrCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, HitBTC and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZrCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZrCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.