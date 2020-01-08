ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) One Day Volume Tops $427.00

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 88.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 8th. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $26,836.00 and approximately $427.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUM TOKEN token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Paritex. In the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 33.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00724753 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003389 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001834 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001662 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 97,016,624,119 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,846,624,119 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Paritex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

