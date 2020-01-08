ZumCoin (ZUM) Trading Down 4% Over Last Week

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $823,524.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 44.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

