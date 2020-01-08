Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Purchased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,723,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,736,119 shares during the period. Zynga makes up about 1.0% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of Zynga worth $53,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,161,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after buying an additional 600,839 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Zynga by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zynga in the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Zynga by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 14,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Zynga in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZNGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays set a $6.00 price objective on Zynga and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Zynga in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.18.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.56. 9,891,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,545,131. Zynga Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 327.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $345.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zynga Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 7,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $47,668.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,522.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $30,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 336,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,080.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,269,836 shares of company stock valued at $7,971,960. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

