-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Avid Bioservices’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Avid Bioservices reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avid Bioservices.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Avid Bioservices’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDMO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.04.

CDMO stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.80. 283,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,823. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.67. Avid Bioservices has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $8.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 16,715 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

See Also: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avid Bioservices (CDMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.