-$0.07 EPS Expected for Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vistagen Therapeutics’ earnings. Vistagen Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vistagen Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.35) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vistagen Therapeutics.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01.

VTGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut Vistagen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Maxim Group set a $4.00 price objective on Vistagen Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, William Blair cut Vistagen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.35.

NASDAQ VTGN traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 426,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.78. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of -0.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vistagen Therapeutics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,196,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 35,729 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vistagen Therapeutics by 326.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 101,308 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Vistagen Therapeutics by 27.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $31,000. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vistagen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

Earnings History and Estimates for Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN)

