$0.12 EPS Expected for Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Forestar Group’s earnings. Forestar Group reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forestar Group will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.05 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Forestar Group.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $236.30 million for the quarter. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 4.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of FOR traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.92. The company had a trading volume of 181,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,689. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.87. Forestar Group has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

In other Forestar Group news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $41,740.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Forestar Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

